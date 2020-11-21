Global  
 

Fan Pulls Ultra-Rare LeBron James Jersey Card, Immediately Gets Massive Offers

TMZ.com Saturday, 21 November 2020
Another sports card collector just hit the JACKPOT -- pulling a rare 1-of-1 LeBron James jersey card ... and he's already getting some huge offers to sell! It all went down Thursday night at Jaspy's Case Breaks card shop in Hermosa Beach, CA --…
