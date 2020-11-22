Global  
 

Coronavirus Vaccine Could Bring U.S. Back to Normalcy By May

TMZ.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Light at the end of the tunnel!!! Maybe.  Because there's now a plan to vaccinate like crazy and get this country back to something that resembles normal by May, 2021. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific advisor to Operation Warp Speed,…
Moncef Slaoui Moncef Slaoui Moroccan-American-Belgian doctor and researcher


Operation Warp Speed Operation Warp Speed American public–private partnership designed to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development

Poll: 46 percent say Trump should concede 'right away'

 White House Poll: 46 percent say Trump should concede 'right away' The results of the survey come two weeks after Election Day, as the president continues to..
WorldNews

US election: 'Whatever happens' - Donald Trump drops subtle election defeat admission during White House appearance

 President Donald Trump has delivered his first public remarks since losing the US election to Joe Biden with an appearance in the White House's Rose Garden.Trump..
New Zealand Herald
Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him [Video]

Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon," The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an administration effort to turbocharge development of a vaccine.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Watch Live: Trump to give Operation Warp Speed update

 President Trump is making his first public remarks since falsely claiming he won the election.
CBS News

