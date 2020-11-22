Global  
 

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Patrick Quinn Dead at 37

TMZ.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Patrick Quinn -- who co-created the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge -- has died. Quinn passed away Sunday after a 7-year-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- also known as Lou Gehrig's disease -- this according to his official Facebook page.…
