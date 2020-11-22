ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Patrick Quinn Dead at 37

Significant tax rises to come midway through decade, IFS say



Institute for Fiscal Studies Director Paul Johnson says it is inevitable the UK will see a rise in taxes however does not expect them to come next year but halfway through the decade. He added the scale required will be “significant”, in the tens of billions rather than billions, impacting both those on higher and lower incomes. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970