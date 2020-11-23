The Undertaker Retires from WWE After 30 Years with Fire, Explosions & Hologram!
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
After 3 decades, it was the final bell for The Undertaker at WWE's Survivor Series on Sunday night -- and the final sendoff was killer. Vince McMahon appeared in the center of the ring to announce The Dead Man one last time ... and he was clearly…
After 3 decades, it was the final bell for The Undertaker at WWE's Survivor Series on Sunday night -- and the final sendoff was killer. Vince McMahon appeared in the center of the ring to announce The Dead Man one last time ... and he was clearly…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
WWE American professional wrestling and entertainment company
The Miz Demands to Sing at Ryan Cabrera's Wedding, I'm Dead Serious!WWE superstar, reality TV legend ... and now, wedding singer?! The Miz tells TMZ Sports he's ready to add that last item to his resume ... saying he deserves the..
TMZ.com
WWE legend The Undertaker looks back on 30 years, his 'humbling' legacy and being a wrestling fanThis Sunday, Mark Calaway celebrates 30 years of The Undertaker. The WWE legend looks back on his legacy staying true to his wrestling persona.
USATODAY.com
Who's the Boss? WWE star Sasha Banks talks 'Star Wars' debut, teaming with Baby Yoda on 'The Mandalorian'Sorry, Baby Yoda, but the 'Star Wars' galaxy has a new 'Legit Boss' as Mercedes Varnado (aka WWE's Sasha Banks) made her debut on 'The Mandalorian.'
USATODAY.com
Ryan Cabrera and WWE's Alexa Bliss Get EngagedSinger Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss have something to celebrate during these bleak COVID times ... THEY'RE ENGAGED!!! Ryan posted a pic of the..
TMZ.com
Vince McMahon American professional wrestling promoter
The Undertaker American professional wrestler
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources