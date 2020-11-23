Nicole Kidman’s World Trade Helicopter Stunt For ‘The Undoing’ ‘Scared Everyone’ On Set

Global  
 

Nicole Kidman’s World Trade Helicopter Stunt For ‘The Undoing’ ‘Scared Everyone’ On SetActress Nicole Kidman didn’t make any friends with the locals when she was filming her new HBO series, The Undoing, with Hugh Grant in New York — especially when the star and producer thought it would be a good idea to have a helicopter fly frighteningly close to the 108th floor of the Freedom Tower Read More
