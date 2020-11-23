Nicole Kidman’s World Trade Helicopter Stunt For ‘The Undoing’ ‘Scared Everyone’ On Set
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Actress Nicole Kidman didn’t make any friends with the locals when she was filming her new HBO series, The Undoing, with Hugh Grant in New York — especially when the star and producer thought it would be a good idea to have a helicopter fly frighteningly close to the 108th floor of the Freedom Tower Read More
The Undoing - Clip - Grace (Nicole Kidman) Can’t Find Jonathan (Hugh Grant) - Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) thought her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) was at a conference, but no one seems to know exactly where he is... and he left his phone in their bedroom. #HBOReplays brings you the must-rewatch...