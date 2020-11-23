Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez Accused Of Copying Beyoncé’s Look At AMAs — See The Reactions

OK! Magazine Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
While the 2020 American Music Awards might have looked a little different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — fans did notice that one thing looked familiar. Jennifer Lopez has been accused of “stealing” Beyoncé’s look while performing at the awards show. Lopez wore a black peek-a-boo catsuit with a velvet bodice and rocked a Read More
