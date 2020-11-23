Global  
 

Brisk Thanksgiving Turkey Sales Nationwide Don't Bode Well for Coronavirus Pandemic

TMZ.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
It seems every doctor or scientist from Dr. Fauci on down is URGING people NOT to celebrate Thanksgiving, but based on our unscientific survey, folks don't seem to be listening. We called around the country to various supermarket chains ... and…
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Pandemic Thanksgiving: Shoppers Go for More TP, Less Turkey

Pandemic Thanksgiving: Shoppers Go for More TP, Less Turkey 02:09

 Pre-Thanksgiving grocery shopping has always been a competitive sport and, with the coronavirus reducing the size of family gatherings, this year is like no other. Andria Borba reports. (11-20-20)

Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel [Video]

Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel

[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, as U.S. health experts warned against holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

11/22: Fauci, Sanders, Gottlieb, Merlo, McMaster

 This week on "Face the Nation," despite groundbreaking advances with vaccines, America braces for its toughest test yet: COVID cases that are growing..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns Thanksgiving crowds headed to US airports

 The United States' top infectious diseases expert says he's worried that crowding at US airports from Thanksgiving travel could lead to a perilous situation as..
New Zealand Herald

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 22, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Coronavirus Pandemic, early data show Moderna's vaccine 94.5% effective [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic, early data show Moderna's vaccine 94.5% effective

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:34Published

