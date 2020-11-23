Brisk Thanksgiving Turkey Sales Nationwide Don't Bode Well for Coronavirus Pandemic

Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel [NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, as U.S. health experts warned against holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

This week on "Face the Nation," despite groundbreaking advances with vaccines, America braces for its toughest test yet: COVID cases that are growing..

The United States' top infectious diseases expert says he's worried that crowding at US airports from Thanksgiving travel could lead to a perilous situation as..

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan

Appreciative and Grateful Residents Wait Hours At Free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways In Miami



The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unusually high demand for food. With so many people out of work, long lines around food distribution sites are always long including free Thanksgiving turkey.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:58 Published 4 hours ago

As The National Guard Arrives To Process Corpses, Ted Cruz Fusses About His Turkey Day



The Great State of Texas is staggering under the weight of surging coronavirus cases and deaths. Morgues in Texas are overflowing, and the National Guard has been sent to El Paso to process bodies... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago