Brisk Thanksgiving Turkey Sales Nationwide Don't Bode Well for Coronavirus Pandemic
It seems every doctor or scientist from Dr. Fauci on down is URGING people NOT to celebrate Thanksgiving, but based on our unscientific survey, folks don't seem to be listening. We called around the country to various supermarket chains ... and…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24Published
11/22: Fauci, Sanders, Gottlieb, Merlo, McMasterThis week on "Face the Nation," despite groundbreaking advances with vaccines, America braces for its toughest test yet: COVID cases that are growing..
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns Thanksgiving crowds headed to US airportsThe United States' top infectious diseases expert says he's worried that crowding at US airports from Thanksgiving travel could lead to a perilous situation as..
New Zealand Herald
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 22, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News
COVID-19 pandemic Ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019
Coronavirus Pandemic, early data show Moderna's vaccine 94.5% effective
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 05:34Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources