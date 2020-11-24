Global  
 

John Gilbert Getty, Heir to Getty Fortune, Dead at 52

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
John Gilbert Getty -- one of the heirs to the Getty fortune -- has died. Law enforcement sources tell us ... John passed away Friday in San Antonio, this after he was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room. We're told no foul play is suspected at…
