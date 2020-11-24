Former New York Mayor David Dinkins Dead at 93
David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died. Dinkins passed away Monday night at his home in New York City of apparent natural causes. He died less than 2 months after his wife, Joyce, passed away. Dinkins beat longtime Mayor Ed Koch…
David Dinkins, NYC's first Black mayor, has died at 93Calm, dignified, soft-spoken mayor had only one term due to a soaring murder rate, stubborn unemployment and his mishandling of a race riot in Brooklyn.
David Dinkins: New York City's first black mayor diesDavid Dinkins, who has died aged 93, served as the city's first and only black mayor from 1990-1993.
