Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former New York Mayor David Dinkins Dead at 93

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died. Dinkins passed away Monday night at his home in New York City of apparent natural causes. He died less than 2 months after his wife, Joyce, passed away. Dinkins beat longtime Mayor Ed Koch…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Former New York Mayor dies

Former New York Mayor dies 00:20

 The former first African American Mayor of New York has died at the age of 93.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Dinkins David Dinkins American politician, lawyer, and author

David Dinkins, NYC's first Black mayor, has died at 93

 Calm, dignified, soft-spoken mayor had only one term due to a soaring murder rate, stubborn unemployment and his mishandling of a race riot in Brooklyn.
CBS News

David Dinkins: New York City's first black mayor dies

 David Dinkins, who has died aged 93, served as the city's first and only black mayor from 1990-1993.
BBC News

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Times Square ball drop to be a virtual event

 The ball drop will happen in New York's Times Square this year, but like other iconic New York holiday events, the public can only watch it on TV or online. The..
USATODAY.com
Cuomo Cancels Thanksgiving Plans [Video]

Cuomo Cancels Thanksgiving Plans

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not be having Thanksgiving dinner with his 89-year-old mother and two of his three daughters, contrary to what he alluded to a radio interview on Monday. "The story is, my mom is going to come up and two of my girls. But the plans change," Cuomo told WAMC radio. However, later on Monday, a senior adviser for Cuomo told Insider the dinner will be off "given the current circumstances with COVID.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Ed Koch Ed Koch Former mayor of New York City

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies [Video]

Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies

New York City's first Black mayor broke barriers and left a mark on the city that will be left for generations to come. CBS2's Marcia Kramer has a look back on his life and legacy.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 05:13Published
City Council approves juvenile curfew in area near Independence Center [Video]

City Council approves juvenile curfew in area near Independence Center

The Independence City Council approved a new curfew ordinance on Monday intended to curb ongoing issues related to unaccompanied minors in the area near the Independence Center.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:14Published
Fauci calls on New York, other states to accept FDA approval of vaccine [Video]

Fauci calls on New York, other states to accept FDA approval of vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday called on New York and other states to accept a COVID-19 vaccine once it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:32Published