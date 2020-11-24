Giant Monolith Discovered in Utah Desert, Big '2001' Vibes
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Cue up Richard Strauss' 'Also Sprach' and the enchanting wailing sirens, because it sure looks like Stanley Kubrick's classic SciFi flick is coming to life ... in the Utah desert. A sleek metallic monolith was discovered last week in the middle of…
Cue up Richard Strauss' 'Also Sprach' and the enchanting wailing sirens, because it sure looks like Stanley Kubrick's classic SciFi flick is coming to life ... in the Utah desert. A sleek metallic monolith was discovered last week in the middle of…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Utah State of the United States of America
Metal monolith found by helicopter crew in Utah desertWildlife officials spotted the "unusual" structure while counting sheep, leaving them baffled.
BBC News
COVID-19 outbreaks at US mink farms raise alarm after mutant strain spreads to humans in DenmarkCoronavirus outbreaks have been reported in Wisconsin, Utah and Michigan mink farms. Environmental groups call on Oregon to act.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 patient thanks medical staff by playing violinGrover Wilhelmsen, who was being treated for the coronavirus at a Utah hospital, thanked the medical team by playing a violin from his bed in the intensive care..
CBS News
Richard Strauss German composer (1864-1949)
Stanley Kubrick American filmmaker
Science fiction film Film genre