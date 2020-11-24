Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giant Monolith Discovered in Utah Desert, Big '2001' Vibes

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Cue up Richard Strauss' 'Also Sprach' and the enchanting wailing sirens, because it sure looks like Stanley Kubrick's classic SciFi flick is coming to life ... in the Utah desert. A sleek metallic monolith was discovered last week in the middle of…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Utah Utah State of the United States of America

Metal monolith found by helicopter crew in Utah desert

 Wildlife officials spotted the "unusual" structure while counting sheep, leaving them baffled.
BBC News

COVID-19 outbreaks at US mink farms raise alarm after mutant strain spreads to humans in Denmark

 Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in Wisconsin, Utah and Michigan mink farms. Environmental groups call on Oregon to act.
USATODAY.com

COVID-19 patient thanks medical staff by playing violin

 Grover Wilhelmsen, who was being treated for the coronavirus at a Utah hospital, thanked the medical team by playing a violin from his bed in the intensive care..
CBS News

Richard Strauss Richard Strauss German composer (1864-1949)


Stanley Kubrick Stanley Kubrick American filmmaker


Science fiction film Science fiction film Film genre