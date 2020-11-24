Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

OK! Told You First: Ken Jennings Named Interim ‘Jeopardy’ Host

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Ken Jennings, who has the honor of being known as one of the greatest Jeopardy contestants on record, will be filling in as the first interim host of the famed syndicated series when it resumes production on November 30, as predicted first by OK!. “The transition into finding a new host, not a replacement, cannot Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: 'Jeopardy!' Ken Jennings: Interim Host After Alex Trebek

'Jeopardy!' Ken Jennings: Interim Host After Alex Trebek 00:33

 (CNN)Following the death of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek earlier this month, the quiz show has now announced it will resume production, with a new interim host in the meantime. announced Monday that Ken Jennings, who holds the all-time records for most consecutive games won at 74, will be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Jeopardy!' Plans To Begin Production With New Hosts [Video]

'Jeopardy!' Plans To Begin Production With New Hosts

When Jeopardy! returns to production, there will be several guest hosts starting with Ken Jennings.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:18Published
Who will replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host? Meet the top candidates [Video]

Who will replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host? Meet the top candidates

Who will replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host? Meet the top candidates

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:32Published
Who Will Replace Alex Trebek as Jeopardy Host? Some Say Donald Trump [Video]

Who Will Replace Alex Trebek as Jeopardy Host? Some Say Donald Trump

Bookmakers are taking bets on who will replace Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Champion Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host

 Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January
Hindu

Ken Jennings named interim "Jeopardy!" host

 Former "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings will serve as the first of multiple interim hosts of the show following Alex Trebek's death.
CBS News

Ken Jennings taking over as interim Jeopardy! host

 Jeopardy! record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.
CBC.ca