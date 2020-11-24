OK! Told You First: Ken Jennings Named Interim ‘Jeopardy’ Host
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Ken Jennings, who has the honor of being known as one of the greatest Jeopardy contestants on record, will be filling in as the first interim host of the famed syndicated series when it resumes production on November 30, as predicted first by OK!. “The transition into finding a new host, not a replacement, cannot Read More
(CNN)Following the death of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek earlier this month, the quiz show has now announced it will resume production, with a new interim host in the meantime. announced Monday that Ken Jennings, who holds the all-time records for most consecutive games won at 74, will be...