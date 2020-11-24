Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Natalie Portman takes a break at the park in Australia where she's filming Thor: Love and Thunder

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
It’s been a while since we posted about Natalie Portman. She’s been in Australia for a while now working on Thor: Love and Thunder. When she’s not shooting, she’s spent time with her family at the beach and at the park, which is where these shots were taken. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently sched...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' 00:59

 Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Star-Lord character for the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' [Video]

Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Star-Lord character for the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Chris Pratt to play Star-Lord in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' [Video]

Chris Pratt to play Star-Lord in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Pratt will play his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' alter-ego Star-Lord in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
Make Love Great Again movie [Video]

Make Love Great Again movie

Make Love Great Again movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mexican-born director Aaron Agrasanchez’s second feature is a pointed comedy about transnational lovers in a dangerous time. Set in Miami..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:59Published