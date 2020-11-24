Grammys Snub The Weeknd, Honor Alex Trebek and Change Kanye's Category
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Grammys are going to look very different next year, and not just because of the pandemic ... Kanye's making a big move and Alex Trebek's in the fold. Nominations for the 2021 Grammys are out, and there's lots of interesting changes to digest.…
The Grammys are going to look very different next year, and not just because of the pandemic ... Kanye's making a big move and Alex Trebek's in the fold. Nominations for the 2021 Grammys are out, and there's lots of interesting changes to digest.…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality
Ken Jennings named interim "Jeopardy!" hostFormer "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings will serve as the first of multiple interim hosts of the show following Alex Trebek's death.
CBS News
'Jeopardy!' returning to production Nov. 30 following Alex Trebek's death; Ken Jennings interim hostKen Jennings will be the first interim host of "Jeopardy!" when the show goes into production Nov. 30, following the death of legendary Alex Trebek.
USATODAY.com
Ken Jennings Will Be First Guest Host of 'Jeopardy!' After Trebek Episodes"Jeopardy!" will have a series of interim guest hosts following Alex Trebek's passing and first up is the show's 'Greatest of All Time' ... Ken Jennings. Sony..
TMZ.com
"Jeopardy!" will resume production with a new interim hostThe show said it will have a "series" of interim hosts before announcing a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek.
CBS News
Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States
Grammy nominations show Recording Academy has made progress on diversity goals – but not enoughThis year's Grammy nominations – like awards shows before it – show the Recording Academy still has inroads to make with diversity.
USATODAY.com
Grammys 2021: The top nominees in photosSee which stars are nominated for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
USATODAY.com
Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift score bigWith nine nominations, Beyoncé becomes the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history.
USATODAY.com
Watch Live: Grammy nominations announcedThe Recording Academy is announcing the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards in a livestream from remote locations across the country.
CBS News
Related news from verified sources