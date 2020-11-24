Global  
 

Grammys Snub The Weeknd, Honor Alex Trebek and Change Kanye's Category

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Grammys are going to look very different next year, and not just because of the pandemic ... Kanye's making a big move and Alex Trebek's in the fold. Nominations for the 2021 Grammys are out, and there's lots of interesting changes to digest.…
