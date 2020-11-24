Global  
 

Dallas Cowboys Coach Markus Paul NOT Dead, Still Fighting After Medical Emergency

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has been identified as the staffer who suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning -- but the team says he is NOT dead. "As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing…
News video: Cowboys Cancel Practice After 'Non-COVID Related Medical Emergency' With Staff Member

Cowboys Cancel Practice After 'Non-COVID Related Medical Emergency' With Staff Member 01:43

 There is no word yet from the Dallas Cowboys which staff member is affected or what the emergency may have been.

