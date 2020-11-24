Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations and The Weeknd is snubbed completely
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Grammy nominations were just announced today. Beyoncé received the most nominations with nine for “Black Parade”, “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Brown Skin Girl”. And she wasn’t even trying. That’s not to say she doesn’t try with her music – obviously, no one works harder than the Queen...
