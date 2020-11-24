Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations and The Weeknd is snubbed completely Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Grammy nominations were just announced today. Beyoncé received the most nominations with nine for “Black Parade”, “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Brown Skin Girl”. And she wasn’t even trying. That’s not to say she doesn’t try with her music – obviously, no one works harder than the Queen... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Beyoncé leads 2021 Grammy nominations, The Weeknd is shut out The first batch of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards was revealed during a livestream held Tuesday by the Recording Academy's interim president and CEO, Harvey...

CBC.ca 1 hour ago





