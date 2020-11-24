Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations and The Weeknd is snubbed completely

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Grammy nominations were just announced today. Beyoncé received the most nominations with nine for “Black Parade”, “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Brown Skin Girl”. And she wasn’t even trying. That’s not to say she doesn’t try with her music – obviously, no one works harder than the Queen...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Beyoncé leads 2021 Grammy nominations, The Weeknd is shut out

 The first batch of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards was revealed during a livestream held Tuesday by the Recording Academy's interim president and CEO, Harvey...
CBC.ca