MLB's Randy Arozarena Under Investigation Over Alleged Violent Incident In Mexico

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder, Randy Arozarena, is the subject of an MLB investigation stemming from an alleged violent incident in Mexico involving the mother of his child and the woman's father. 25-year-old Arozarena was reportedly detained at the…
