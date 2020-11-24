MLB's Randy Arozarena Under Investigation Over Alleged Violent Incident In Mexico
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder, Randy Arozarena, is the subject of an MLB investigation stemming from an alleged violent incident in Mexico involving the mother of his child and the woman's father. 25-year-old Arozarena was reportedly detained at the…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Wrigley Field becomes National Historic LandmarkThe 106-year-old field is the second-oldest Major League Baseball field, and the oldest field in the National League.
CBS News
Ex-TB Rays Prospect Brandon Martin Gets Life In Prison For Murdering 3 People w/ BatFormer MLB prospect Brandon Martin will spend the rest of his life in a prison cell ... after a judge sentenced him to life without parole for brutally murdering..
TMZ.com
Kim Ng makes baseball history in Miami
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:52Published
'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published
Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States
Rays' Kevin Cash named AL Manager of the Year
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:22Published
Tampa Bay Rays look to rally back in Game 2
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:44Published
Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Randy Arozarena Cuban baseball player
Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:22Published
Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in Game 2 win against Yankees
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:23Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources