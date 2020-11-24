MLB's Randy Arozarena Under Investigation Over Alleged Violent Incident In Mexico

The 106-year-old field is the second-oldest Major League Baseball field, and the oldest field in the National League.

Former MLB prospect Brandon Martin will spend the rest of his life in a prison cell ... after a judge sentenced him to life without parole for brutally murdering..

'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM [NFA] Kim Ng, the first female general manager in the MLB, says her historic appointment feels 'amazing', but she also feels the pressure to perform. Emma Jehle has more.

Rays' Kevin Cash named AL Manager of the Year Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash was named American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday, receiving 22 of the 30 first-place votes.

Tampa Bay Rays look to rally back in Game 2 This win-or-go-home scenario is nothing new for the Tampa Bay Rays this postseason, and the team is confident they can bounce back again.

Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988 The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 Wednesday night.

Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in Game 2 win against Yankees Randy Arozarena, Mike Zunino, Manuel Margot and Austin Meadows hit home runs for the Rays who beat the New York Yankees 7-5.

