Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surprising Snub! The Weeknd Totally Shut Out Of 2021 Grammy Nominations

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
In one of the most surprising moves in Grammy history, the Recording Academy completely shut R&B innovator The Weeknd out of its list of 2021 Grammy Award nominations, which was announced Tuesday, November 24. The singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) who has the distinction of being a critical darling as well as wildly popular on Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards 01:21

 Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. . Beyoncé took the lead with nine nominations. . Her song “Black Parade” is nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best R&B...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber releases statement complaining that he wasn't nominated for a Grammy in the R&B category

 Well this, this is a RICH. The big news in entertainment today is the Grammy nominations. I posted some quick thoughts about it earlier, specifically focusing...
Lainey Gossip