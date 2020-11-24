Global  
 

Toilet Paper, Disinfectant Companies Stocked for 2nd Lockdown

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
If you're worried about having enough wipes for your counters or toilet paper for your bum, don't be -- suppliers have so much of the good stuff now, it's coming out their ... y'know. TMZ spoke with companies in the disinfectant and tush tissue…
