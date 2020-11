You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Olivia Newton-John says John Travolta is 'doing as well as can be expected'



Olivia Newton-John says her 'Grease' co-star John Travolta is "doing as well as can be expected" after the death of his wife Kelly Preston. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago Nicki Minaj Shares Baby Photo & Amber Rose Slams Kanye West



Nicki Minaj reveals first public pic of her son. Plus - Amber Rose opens up about Kanye West in a new interview. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 01:50 Published on October 22, 2020 Ryan Dorsey Shares a New Photo of 5-Year-Old Son Josey's Shorter Hairstyle



The sweet photo with his son is Ryan Dorsey's second social media post following the death of his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, earlier this year Credit: People Duration: 01:13 Published on October 19, 2020