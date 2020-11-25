Global  
 

Alex Trebek Overlooked for Spoken Word Grammy, Simon & Schuster Appealing

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Alex Trebek was mysteriously dissed by the Grammys, because they declined to give him a nomination for his memoir, despite the publisher submitting his name for consideration. Alex's book -- "The Answer is ... Reflections on My Life" -- was…
Ken Jennings to be interim 'Jeopardy!' host following death of Alex Trebek [Video]

Ken Jennings to be interim 'Jeopardy!' host following death of Alex Trebek

Trebek died on Nov. 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Grammys Snub The Weeknd, Honor Alex Trebek and Change Kanye's Category

 The Grammys are going to look very different next year, and not just because of the pandemic ... Kanye's making a big move and Alex Trebek's in the fold...
Ken Jennings named interim "Jeopardy!" host

 Former "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings will serve as the first of multiple interim hosts of the show following Alex Trebek's death.
Grammys Chief Denies Super Bowl Tied to Weeknd's Snub, Any 'Corrupt' Behavior

 The Weeknd's Grammys snub had nothing to do with him playing the Super Bowl ... at least according to the Recording Academy Chief. Harvey Mason Jr. -- interim..
BTS snags K-pop's first ever Grammy nomination [Video]

BTS snags K-pop's first ever Grammy nomination

South Korean boy band BTS on Tuesday (November 24) snagged the first ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, taking the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the music award.

ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Grammys, Monolith

 The Duchess of Sussex reveals she had a miscarriage in July; Beyonce scores multiple Grammy nominations, the Weeknd snubbed; Monolith found in south eastern..
Nicki Minaj still upset about 2012 Grammys snub [Video]

Nicki Minaj still upset about 2012 Grammys snub

New mum Nicki Minaj noted Grammy nominations day on Tuesday by putting the Recording Academy on blast for her 2012 snub.

