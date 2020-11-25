Alex Trebek Overlooked for Spoken Word Grammy, Simon & Schuster Appealing
Alex Trebek was mysteriously dissed by the Grammys, because they declined to give him a nomination for his memoir, despite the publisher submitting his name for consideration. Alex's book -- "The Answer is ... Reflections on My Life" -- was…
