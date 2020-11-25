Global  
 

NYPD Keeps Crowds Moving for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The NYPD is doing its best to stop the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade from becoming a super spreader event -- cops are posting up around the parade route to make sure large crowds don't form. The turkey day tradition is now a shortened parade…
 Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km) parade route passing Macy's Herald Square store.

According to the Associated Press, NYPD officers were called to Dinkins' home Monday night.

David Dinkins, New York City's first African-American mayor, dies at 93

 Dinkins died Monday, the New York City Police Department confirmed. Initial indications were that he died of natural causes.
