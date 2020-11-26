Global  
 

Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Dead At 54 After Suffering Medical Issue At Team Facility

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died Wednesday evening following a medical emergency at the team facility Tuesday, the team confirmed. "Markus Paul, surrounded by his family, passed away at the hospital this evening at…
Markus Paul

Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul dies at age 54

 Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul died Wednesday at the age of 54 after being hospitalized with a medical emergency.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Cowboys Coach Markus Paul NOT Dead, Still Fighting After Medical Emergency

 Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has been identified as the staffer who suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning -- but the team..
TMZ.com

Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas

NFL Week 11 winners, losers: Chiefs get their revenge, Cowboys rise again

 Quarterbacks took the spotlight in Week 11, with Patrick Mahomes and Taysom Hill showing Sunday exactly what they're capable of.
USATODAY.com

Upset of Vikings gives Cowboys jolt: 'We're going to go 7-0'

 Invigorated by their first win in 42 days, the Cowboys are within striking distance of the NFC East lead in a year many wrote off as a lost cause.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul, 54, dies

 Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, who was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency, has...
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.com

