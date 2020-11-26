Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Dead At 54 After Suffering Medical Issue At Team Facility
Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died Wednesday evening following a medical emergency at the team facility Tuesday, the team confirmed. "Markus Paul, surrounded by his family, passed away at the hospital this evening at…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Markus Paul
Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul dies at age 54Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul died Wednesday at the age of 54 after being hospitalized with a medical emergency.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Cowboys Coach Markus Paul NOT Dead, Still Fighting After Medical EmergencyDallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has been identified as the staffer who suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning -- but the team..
TMZ.com
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
NFL Week 11 winners, losers: Chiefs get their revenge, Cowboys rise againQuarterbacks took the spotlight in Week 11, with Patrick Mahomes and Taysom Hill showing Sunday exactly what they're capable of.
USATODAY.com
Upset of Vikings gives Cowboys jolt: 'We're going to go 7-0'Invigorated by their first win in 42 days, the Cowboys are within striking distance of the NFC East lead in a year many wrote off as a lost cause.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources