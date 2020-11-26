Global  
 

Megan Fox Files to Divorce Brian Austin Green

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Megan Fox apparently has a great thing going with Machine Gun Kelly ... good enough that she's decided to pull the trigger and divorce Brian Austin Green. The actress filed her divorce docs Wednesday after nearly 10-and-a-half years of marriage to…
News video: Megan Fox's Brian Austin Green drama amid MGK relationship

Megan Fox's Brian Austin Green drama amid MGK relationship 02:39

 Megan Fox just made her red carpet debut at the AMAs with Machine Gun Kelly -- and she debuted a new collarbone tattoo that many think is for her new beau. "El pistolero" means "the shooter" en español.

