Joe Exotic Sends Thanksgiving Wishes, Pleads for Folks to Lobby Congress for Trump Pardon

Left trade unions block railway track in Bengal against Centre's new labour laws



The members of Left trade union blocked railway track at Belgharia station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. They are protesting against Centre's new labour and farm laws on November 26. A demonstration was also held in Kolkata during a nationwide strike today. On the other side, Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observed nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre.

