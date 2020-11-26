Joe Exotic Sends Thanksgiving Wishes, Pleads for Folks to Lobby Congress for Trump Pardon
Joe Exotic is making a plea to Americans -- enjoy Thanksgiving, and then tell your rep in Congress to pressure the Prez to spring him from the big house. Joe wrote a long Thanksgiving message, telling folks to enjoy Thanksgiving Day but on Black…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Left trade unions block railway track in Bengal against Centre's new labour laws
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51Published
Governor: Stimulus provides more "freedom" for possible lockdownDemocrats and Republicans in Congress have been at a stalemate for months over a new stimulus package.
CBS News
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Live political updates: President Trump expected to spend Thanksgiving at the White HousePresident Donald Trump's annual Thanksgiving proclamation calls for Americans to "gather" for the holiday.
USATODAY.com
NYPD detective's desire to help family turns into platform now helping first responders nationwideThe "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union aims to show that what unites us as Americans is far greater than what divides us. Meg Oliver shares the story..
CBS News
Will you get a stimulus check by December 31?Millions of Americans are heading for a "bleak winter" without additional financial relief from U.S., economists say.
CBS News
778,000 More Americans Filed First-Time Unemployment Claims Last Week
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources