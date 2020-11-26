Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe & Jill Biden Thanksgiving Day Message, Better Days Ahead

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
President-Elect Joe Biden says he's celebrating Thanksgiving 2020 the way he's urging others to celebrate -- with a small group of folks who are part of his bubble. Joe and Jill Biden went on camera to wish everyone a happy turkey day, saying, "I…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden Urges Americans to ‘Recommit’ Themselves to Fight Against COVID-19

Biden Urges Americans to ‘Recommit’ Themselves to Fight Against COVID-19 01:06

 On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Kamala, Jill Should Pick American Designer For Inaugural Ball Dress, Michael Costello Says

 Jill Biden and Kamala Harris should go America first as they hunt for someone to design their dresses for the inaugural ball ... so says famous fashion designer..
TMZ.com

Jill Biden to reshape role of first lady by continuing to teach

 "For America's educators, this is a great day. You're going to have one of your own in the White House," President-elect Joe Biden said of his wife, Jill Biden.
CBS News

'Dr B': the low-profile college educator set to break barriers as first lady

 Jill Biden has gone to great lengths to keep her status as a political spouse under the radar from her students, to whom she is known simply as “Dr B”. ...
WorldNews
Who Is Jill Biden? [Video]

Who Is Jill Biden?

The woman who will become the first lady when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Joe Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Address [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Address

On Wednesday, Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Joe Biden Becomes First Presidential Candidate to Receive 80 Million Votes [Video]

Joe Biden Becomes First Presidential Candidate to Receive 80 Million Votes

President-elect Joe Biden has officially received the most votes cast for a presidential candidate in US history.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy [Video]

Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy

[NFA] The following are some of the policy issues that President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy team face as they seek to turn the page on President Donald Trump's sometimes chaotic foreign policy...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published