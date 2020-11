You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources An anxious America nears campaign 2020's finale



Larry talks with former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Rep. Bill McCollum (R-FL) about America's high anxiety heading into Election Day, and what happens to the Republican party.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:55 Published 2 weeks ago Pollster Frank Luntz: If Trump defies polls again the polling industry is 'done'



Pollster Frank Luntz tells Larry that the political polling industry is "done" if Donald Trump defies the experts and ekes out another win. Plus, what still-undecided voters are telling him about each.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 26:04 Published 2 weeks ago Bill Press explains why he isn't buying the talk of a drawn out result in the presidential race



Commentator Bill Press tells Larry why he thinks voters will know on November 3rd who won the presidential election. Plus, 'Black-ish' star Jenifer Lewis on why she's "ridin' with Biden," and singing.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 24:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Larry King Still in Hospital, Recovering From Heart Procedure Legendary talk show host Larry King has undergone a heart procedure last week. He is still at the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

HNGN 3 hours ago