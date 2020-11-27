Global  
 

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 November 2020
The 'Burden of Proof' spitter and the 'Hustlin'' rapper appear to have an early Thanksgiving celebration with friendsgiving meal at Rozay's lavish mansion on Wednesday night.
