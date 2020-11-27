Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The 'Burden of Proof' spitter and the 'Hustlin'' rapper appear to have an early Thanksgiving celebration with friendsgiving meal at Rozay's lavish mansion on Wednesday night.
