Stars Getting In Shape(Wear) -- Guess Who! Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Not even the holidays can get in the way of these stars and their fit figures! Celebs are keen on staying on top of their looks, and a lot of them have suited up in shapewear ... And we're sure the snug clothing will help 'em get through all the… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES Movie - Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer



ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES Movie Trailer HD - From Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”) comes the fantasy adventure “Roald Dahl’s The Witches.” The film stars Oscar winners.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:13 Published on October 4, 2020

