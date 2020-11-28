Kim Kardashian's Death Row Visit Energizes Julius Jones' Fam, Supporters
Kim Kardashian's visit with an inmate on death row in Oklahoma is being hailed as a big morale boost for the folks already fighting for Julius Jones' freedom. Kim brought a lot of extra attention to Julius' case when she met with him face-to-face…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Julius Jones American football running back
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
Kanye West turned Kim Kardashian birthday poem into track Lost In The World
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Oklahoma State of the United States of America
A Poem of Gratitude from OklahomaThe New York Times asked poets laureate from across the country what the people in their states had to be thankful for in this difficult year.
NYTimes.com
Severe storms ravage North Texas
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:57Published
US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources