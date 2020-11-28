Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian's Death Row Visit Energizes Julius Jones' Fam, Supporters

TMZ.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian's visit with an inmate on death row in Oklahoma is being hailed as a big morale boost for the folks already fighting for Julius Jones' freedom. Kim brought a lot of extra attention to Julius' case when she met with him face-to-face…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian meets death row inmate battling to avoid execution

Kim Kardashian meets death row inmate battling to avoid execution 00:53

 Kim Kardashian has met a death row inmate with a view to helping him escape execution.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Julius Jones Julius Jones American football running back


Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kanye West turned Kim Kardashian birthday poem into track Lost In The World [Video]

Kanye West turned Kim Kardashian birthday poem into track Lost In The World

Kanye West's song Lost In The World started life as a poem he had written for his wife Kim Kardashian's 30th birthday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Oklahoma Oklahoma State of the United States of America

A Poem of Gratitude from Oklahoma

 The New York Times asked poets laureate from across the country what the people in their states had to be thankful for in this difficult year.
NYTimes.com
Severe storms ravage North Texas [Video]

Severe storms ravage North Texas

[NFA] Powerful storms swept through North Texas on Tuesday night, leaving a trail of destruction. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:57Published
US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 [Video]

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West meets with Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones [Video]

Kim Kardashian West meets with Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones

For months, celebrities and religious leaders have spoken out in support of an Oklahoma death row inmate.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 00:32Published
Kim Kardashian West has met with a death row inmate [Video]

Kim Kardashian West has met with a death row inmate

Kim Kardashian West is continuing her support to those on death row and has met with an inmate.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Rhamondre Stevenson leaps into the endzone to put Oklahoma up 10-0 on Baylor

Rhamondre Stevenson leaps into the endzone to put Oklahoma up 10-0 on Baylor Rhamondre Stevenson found a hole and powered his way forward for the Oklahoma Sooners touchdown as the Sooners take a 10-0 lead over the Baylor Bears.
FOX Sports

Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace makes a big catch to set up Dezmon Jackson TD, leads Texas Tech, 14-7

 Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace makes a 40-yard catch to set up a Dezmon Jackson touchdown. The Oklahoma State Cowboys extend their lead over the Texas Tech Red...
FOX Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2020 college football picks, Week 13 predictions from proven model

 The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Here are the results
CBS Sports