Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Shot Dead at 25, Mysterious Circumstances
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Lil Yase -- an up-and-coming Bay Area rapper -- was shot and killed this weekend in what amounts to a mysterious murder with no explanation thus far ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to Yase tell us ... he was, indeed, shot early Saturday morning…
