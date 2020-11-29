Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Shot Dead at 25, Mysterious Circumstances

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Lil Yase -- an up-and-coming Bay Area rapper -- was shot and killed this weekend in what amounts to a mysterious murder with no explanation thus far ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to Yase tell us ... he was, indeed, shot early Saturday morning…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

San Francisco Bay Area San Francisco Bay Area Conurbation in California, United States

The Rebound Tampa Bay: Help for the Holidays [Video]

The Rebound Tampa Bay: Help for the Holidays

Metropolitan Ministries provides all kinds of assistance for Bay Area families, but this year more than ever before they need a hand from anyone in a position to give.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 13:48Published

You Might Like