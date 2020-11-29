Jake Paul Knocks Nate Robinson Out Cold, Violent KO

Global  
 

Jake Paul just DESTROYED Nate Robinson -- knocking the ex-NBA star out cold with a devastating right cross that sent Nate crashing to the mat. Wow. 23-year-old Jake was in control the entire fight Saturday night -- knocking Nate down once in the…
