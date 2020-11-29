Global  
 

Sean Connery's Cause of Death Pneumonia, Heart Failure

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 November 2020
Sean Connery died in his sleep from pneumonia, heart failure and old age ... according to his death certificate. TMZ obtained Connery's death cert and it shows he died from respiratory failure as a result of pneumonia, old age and atrial…
Judy Murray confesses Sean Connery distracted her when she watched Andy at his first Wimbledon!

Judy Murray confesses Sean Connery distracted her when she watched Andy at his first Wimbledon!

Judy Murray has recalled as part of her new SkyTV series Driving Force, the first and last time she relaxed watching her son Andy playing at Wimbledon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sean Connery's ashes to be scattered in his beloved Scotland

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sean Connery's ashes to be scattered in his beloved Scotland

A portion of Sean Connery's ashes will be scattered in his beloved Scottish homeland, in accordance with his final wishes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

