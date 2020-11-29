Global  
 

Diego Maradona's Doctor's House Raided, Investigated for Negligence in Death

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The death of soccer legend Diego Maradona has now triggered a criminal investigation, and his personal doctor appears to be in the crosshairs of the probe. Police searched the office and home of Dr. Leopoldo Luque ... Diego's doctor. The raid…
News video: Maradona fans chant and wave flags at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires in tribute

Maradona fans chant and wave flags at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires in tribute 02:20

 Thousands gathered in downtown Buenos Aires on Thursday (November 26) to pay tribute to soccer legend Diego Maradona, who has died aged 60.

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona [Video]

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

Justice officials in Argentina are investigating the death of Diego Maradona including a search order for his doctor's office in Buenos Aires.

Messi pays Maradona tribute after scoring in Barcelona win

 Lionel Messi pays tribute to the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona's emphatic win over Osasuna.
Passage: In memoriam

 "Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Zappos’ former CEO Tony Hsieh and World Cup soccer star Diego Maradona.
Diego Maradona: Police raid house and clinic of doctor

 Authorities are trying to establish if there was negligence in the treatment of the Argentine star.
Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic [Video]

Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic

Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.View on euronews

Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town [Video]

Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town

Maradona’s precocious talent was spotted early and he made his professional debut at age fifteen for Buenos Aires club, Argentinos Juniors.

A tribute to the late football legend Diego Maradona [Video]

A tribute to the late football legend Diego Maradona

The world of football lost one of its greatest players this week following the tragic death of Diego Maradona.

Diego Maradona honored by Indian football lovers [Video]

Diego Maradona honored by Indian football lovers

A shockwave rippled through the neighborhoods of Kolkata, known to be the Mecca of Indian football, following the demise of legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona.

