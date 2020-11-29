Donald Trump Does First TV Interview Since Election, Claims He Won — Twitter Flagging Him
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Donald Trump is not backing down. The President of the United States, who lost the recent presidential election to Joe Biden, still claims he won in his first TV interview since his defeat — in both the electoral college and the popular vote. Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo conducted Trump’s first interview since the November Read More
After Trump called on his agencies to cooperate, paving the way for a smooth transition. Now Trump has said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed the winner of the US election, even as claims the votes were rigged. When asked if he would leave the...
Cindy McCain is under consideration to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. This is according to a report from The Times of London. McCain is the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain..