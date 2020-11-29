Donald Trump Does First TV Interview Since Election, Claims He Won — Twitter Flagging Him

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 days ago Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News 00:59 After Trump called on his agencies to cooperate, paving the way for a smooth transition. Now Trump has said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed the winner of the US election, even as claims the votes were rigged. When asked if he would leave the...