Chadwick Boseman Featured in 'Black Panther' Opening Credits, 44th Birthday

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 this weekend, and to honor the late actor ... Disney worked a tribute into the opening of his landmark film with them. Starting Sunday morning, "Black Panther" on Disney+ featured a new opening credits sequence…
