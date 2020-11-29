Chadwick Boseman Featured in 'Black Panther' Opening Credits, 44th Birthday
Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 this weekend, and to honor the late actor ... Disney worked a tribute into the opening of his landmark film with them. Starting Sunday morning, "Black Panther" on Disney+ featured a new opening credits sequence…
