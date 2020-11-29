Global  
 

Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm Catches Fire, Brother Asks for Help

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 November 2020
The summer day camp that Jennifer Lawrence's family runs on a farm in Kentucky was struck by a massive fire -- and her brother is asking for help to recoup what they lost ... which was quite a bit. Camp Hi-Ho in Simpsonville was engulfed in flames…
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Family looking for help after losing home in a fire

Family looking for help after losing home in a fire 00:58

 Family looking for help after losing home in a fire

Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence American actress

Jennifer Lawrence cornered Anderson Cooper at party over Oscars fall comments [Video]

Jennifer Lawrence cornered Anderson Cooper at party over Oscars fall comments

Jennifer Lawrence confronted CNN newsman Anderson Cooper at a party after he accused her of faking an embarrassing fall at the 2012 Oscars ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Jennifer Lawrence endorses Democrat Joe Biden after confessing she was a 'little Republican' [Video]

Jennifer Lawrence endorses Democrat Joe Biden after confessing she was a 'little Republican'

Jennifer Lawrence has joined the celebrities endorsing Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden after confessing she was once a "little Republican", who voted for late Senator John McCain over Barack Obama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Kentucky Kentucky State of the United States of America

Cops Attack and Slug Man Filming Police Stopping Black Driver

 A man who was videotaping cops who stopped a black driver was ordered to stop taping, and it ended with the guy getting assaulted. Joe Bennett was driving home..
TMZ.com

Words of Gratitude From Kentucky

 The New York Times asked poets laureate from across the country what the people in their states had to be thankful for in this difficult year.
NYTimes.com
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

