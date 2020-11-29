Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Twists His Ankle Playing with Dog, To Be Examined by Doctor

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden might be limping his way into the White House -- the guy twisted his ankle this weekend playing with his dog ... and is getting checked out just in case. Biden was injured Saturday while playing with his German Shepherd,…
Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Recount in two Wisconsin counties reinforces Biden’s victory.

 The conclusion of the recount adds yet another loss in the Trump campaign’s effort to upend Mr. Biden’s win.
NYTimes.com

Recount in two Wisconsin counties reaffirms Biden’s victory.

 The conclusion of the recount adds yet another loss in the Trump campaign’s effort to upend Mr. Biden’s win.
NYTimes.com

Biden gains 87 votes in Trump's $3M Wisconsin recount as Dane County wraps up review. President plans lawsuit.

 Biden netted 132 votes in Milwaukee County and Trump netted 45 votes in Dane County. Taken together, that increased Biden's statewide lead to 21,695.
USATODAY.com

Three major developments in President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House

 Here is what you need to know about President-elect Joe Biden's ongoing transition to power.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Trump returns to the White House from Camp David

 President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Sunday after spending the Thanksgiving holiday break with his family at Camp David. (Nov. 29)
 
USATODAY.com

Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day? [Video]

Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day?

The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January. The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published
Rep. Clyburn Says Biden Should Appoint Top Blacks To Admin [Video]

Rep. Clyburn Says Biden Should Appoint Top Blacks To Admin

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina is a close ally of Joe Biden. Clyburn said Biden has fallen short in nominating Black figures to top positions in the administration, according to The Hill. "There is..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
Biden Will Let Health Advisors Decide Who Gets COVID Vaccine [Video]

Biden Will Let Health Advisors Decide Who Gets COVID Vaccine

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech filed for emergency authorization of their coronavirus vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration. The CDC will go through the information on the vaccine. Business..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:30Published

Not All 74 Million Trump Voters Can Be Racists – OpEd

Not All 74 Million Trump Voters Can Be Racists – OpEd By Nikolaos Gavalakis* Donald Trump will have to leave the White House in January. Although there will be a few skirmishes in the US courts in the coming...
Eurasia Review

Melania Trump all set to pen her White House memoirs, here's what all she can reveal

 Melania could set record straight on her White House episodes from infamous 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket she wore in 2018 to contracting Covid.
DNA Also reported by •Business InsiderUSATODAY.comWorldNews

A cat is said to be joining the Bidens in the White House

 First it was announced that Champ and Major, the German shepherds belonging to the president-elect and future first lady Jill Biden, would roam the White House....
Denver Post Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNews