Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rebel Wilson Hits Goal Weight Early!

Extra Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson insists 'nothing is forbidden' in her weight loss journey [Video]

Rebel Wilson insists 'nothing is forbidden' in her weight loss journey

'Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson admits "nothing is forbidden" in her weight loss journey, and she accepts that "some weeks are just write offs".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:33Published
Rebel Wilson has 'come into her own' at 40 [Video]

Rebel Wilson has 'come into her own' at 40

Rebel Wilson finally feels like she's got her life under control after turning 40.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Rebel Wilson used emotional eating to cope with fame [Video]

Rebel Wilson used emotional eating to cope with fame

Rebel Wilson struggled with “emotional eating” before embarking on her impressive weight loss transformation, as she said she used food to help her cope with the “stress of becoming famous”.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Rebel Wilson Hits Her Goal Weight!

 Rebel Wilson did it! After announcing her goal weight back in May of this year amid a fitness journey, the 40-year-old Pitch Perfect star announced Sunday...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comUpworthyMid-Day