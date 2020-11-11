Rebel Wilson Hits Goal Weight Early!

Rebel Wilson insists 'nothing is forbidden' in her weight loss journey
'Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson admits "nothing is forbidden" in her weight loss journey, and she accepts that "some weeks are just write offs".
Rebel Wilson has 'come into her own' at 40
Rebel Wilson finally feels like she's got her life under control after turning 40.
Rebel Wilson used emotional eating to cope with fame
Rebel Wilson struggled with “emotional eating” before embarking on her impressive weight loss transformation, as she said she used food to help her cope with the “stress of becoming famous”.