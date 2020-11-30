Global  
 

Donald Trump Tells Joe Biden To ‘Get Well Soon’ After He Fractured His Foot

OK! Magazine Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Ouch! President-Elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with his dog over the weekend — and President Donald Trump sent him well-wishes following the incident.  “NEW: @nbcnews photographer captures @JoeBiden leaving orthopedic office in Delaware where the president-elect was just treated for what his doctor called a sprained right ankle from a fall Saturday,” Read More
