Floyd Mayweather To Black Athletes, Stop Mocking Nate Robinson!!!
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather is calling on everyone to stop clowning Nate Robinson for getting knocked out this weekend ... saying, "I will never kick my brother when he’s down." 36-year-old Robinson became a meme on social media in the moments after he was…
Floyd Mayweather is calling on everyone to stop clowning Nate Robinson for getting knocked out this weekend ... saying, "I will never kick my brother when he’s down." 36-year-old Robinson became a meme on social media in the moments after he was…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nate Robinson American basketball player
'Stop celebrity boxing, someone will get really hurt'Boxers are quick to question how former NBA basketball player Nate Robinson was allowed to be knocked out by YouTube star Jake Paul.
BBC News
YouTube celebrity Jake Paul demolishes retired NBA player Nate Robinson with second-round knockoutNate Robinson, three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion, lay motionless for about a minute after Jake Paul connected with a right in the second round.
USATODAY.com
Jake Paul Knocks Nate Robinson Out Cold, Violent KOJake Paul just DESTROYED Nate Robinson -- knocking the ex-NBA star out cold with a devastating right cross that sent Nate crashing to the mat. Wow. 23-year-old..
TMZ.com
Floyd Mayweather Jr. American boxer and boxing promoter
Related news from verified sources