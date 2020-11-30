Global  
 

Does Cruz Beckham Sing Better Than Spice Girl Mom Victoria? Watch The Video!

OK! Magazine Monday, 30 November 2020
Like mother, like son! It sounds like Victoria Beckham’s youngest son, Cruz Beckham, has inherited her musical talent as the former Spice Girls singer posted a video of the 15-year-old singing on Instagram over the weekend. “Singing like an angel then dad joins in,” Victoria captioned the clip, which she posted on Sunday, November 29.  Read More
