Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson Wins Primary Custody of Children in Divorce

TMZ.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson just scored a big victory in her divorce case ... the judge just awarded her primary custody of their 2 children in Los Angeles. Kelly and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock were fighting over custody of 6-year-old River and…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson American singer-songwriter, actress, author, and television personality

Spotify tests Snapchat-like stories for playlists

 Spotify’s Christmas Hits playlists was one of the ones to get an accompanying story. | Screenshot: Spotify

Spotify is testing a new Snapchat-style..
The Verge

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Ryan Seacrest Selling Beverly Hills Home for $85 Million

 Ryan Seacrest doesn't spend much time in L.A. these days ... he's living in New York where he co-hosts "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ... so he's decided to sell his..
TMZ.com
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Here are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Here are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw [Video]

Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw

Mike Tyson says "I'm happy I'm not knocked out" after drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:00Published

River River Natural flowing watercourse


Related videos from verified sources

Tobey Maguire's estranged wife seeking joint custody of children [Video]

Tobey Maguire's estranged wife seeking joint custody of children

Tobey Maguire's estranged wife Jennifer Meyer is reportedly seeking joint custody of their two children.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Kelly Clarkson's kids attending therapy amid divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson's kids attending therapy amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s children are attending therapy amid her divorce from their father Brandon Blackstock, as she says she wants them to be able to cope with the change to their family dynamic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Kelly Clarkson's divorce balance between opening up and protecting children [Video]

Kelly Clarkson's divorce balance between opening up and protecting children

'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker Kelly Clarkson admits "divorce is a really s***** thing" as she balances being open about her pain with protecting her children.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:00Published