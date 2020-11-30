Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Wayne Says 'Unrelated 3rd Party' Torpedoed Performance at Mike Tyson Fight

TMZ.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Lil Wayne is blaming an "unrelated 3rd party" for screwing up his plans to perform at the Mike Tyson fight -- telling TMZ Sports there's no bad blood between himself and Triller. Our Weezy sources tell us the rapper cut short his Thanksgiving…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw

Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw 04:00

 Mike Tyson says "I'm happy I'm not knocked out" after drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Tyson Mike Tyson American boxer

George Foreman envisions path for 54-year-old Mike Tyson to get heavyweight title shot; others are not convinced

 George Foreman, who became the oldest heavyweight champ at 45 years old, thinks Mike Tyson is capable of doing just that in his 50s.
USATODAY.com

Mike Tyson comeback fight at 54 ends with draw against Roy Jones Jr

 LOS ANGELES - Mike Tyson's return to boxing at age 54 ended in a draw with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. on Sunday morning (SA Time) in an eight-round exhibition..
WorldNews

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Former boxing champions face off in exhibition match

 Mike Tyson, 54, returned to the ring for the first time in 15 years to face off against fellow former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr., 51.
USATODAY.com

TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Adrian Peterson Says He's Helping Odell & Saquon W/ Knee Injuries, Joe Burrow Next

 Very cool gesture from Adrian Peterson ... the NFL superstar says he's helping injured guys like Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley with their rehabs -- and..
TMZ.com

Vikings' Justin Jefferson Cops Insane Diamond Jet Pendant Amid Breakout Season

 How's Justin Jefferson rewarding himself for ballin' the hell out during his rookie season?! BLING, BABY!!! TMZ Sports has learned the Minnesota Vikings star..
TMZ.com

LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Will Win NBA Rookie Of The Year, 'Guaranteed!'

 "GUARANTEEEEEED!!!!" LaVar Ball says there's NO DOUBT in his mind his son, LaMelo, will receive the highest honors of his draft class ... telling TMZ Sports the..
TMZ.com

Boxer J'Leon Love Says Jake Paul Can Make It As Pro Fighter, 'He's On His Way'

 If Jake Paul wants to put the camera down and retire from YouTube, he's got a serious future as a fighter ... so says boxer J'Leon Love, who tells TMZ Sports the..
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana

Lil Wayne Cancels Performance at Tyson vs. Jones Fight Due to 'Unforeseeable Circumstances'

 Lil Wayne will no longer be appearing at the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight....
WorldNews

Lil Wayne Backs Out of Performance at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight

 Lil Wayne will NOT be performing at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight after all -- even though he signed a contract saying he would ... TMZ has learned...
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Drops No Ceilings 3 featuring Drake, Young Thug and More

 Mixtape Wayne returns for the No Ceilings trilogy. On Friday night (Nov. 27) Lil Wayne dropped No Ceilings 3. The mixtape is hosted by DJ Khaled. Over the past..
WorldNews
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement [Video]

50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement

50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million dollar pay day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Related videos from verified sources

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match [Video]

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in and come face-to-face before their fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published
Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night [Video]

Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night

What to expect from the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Saturday

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Lil Wayne Says 'Unrelated 3rd Party' Torpedoed Performance at Mike Tyson Fight

 Lil Wayne is blaming an "unrelated 3rd party" for screwing up his plans to perform at the Mike Tyson fight -- telling TMZ Sports there's no bad blood between...
TMZ.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Lil Wayne Names His Favorite JAY-Z Album

Lil Wayne Names His Favorite JAY-Z Album Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne sees Young Hov as much more than a great rapper. The hip-hop superstar gives his thoughts about JAY-Z and even names his all-time...
SOHH

Here's How Much Money Snoop Dogg Wants To Become A Boxing Commentator

 The West Coast rap legend emerged the accidental victor in the Roy Jones Jr. versus Mike Tyson fight when he stepped in for Lil Wayne over the weekend.
HipHopDX