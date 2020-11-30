Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brandon Blackstock Wants $436K In Spousal & Child Support From Ex Kelly Clarkson

OK! Magazine Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Yikes! Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce from Brandon Blackstock keeps bringing the drama: Just shortly after reports that Clarkson was able to secure primary physical custody of their two children, a new report dishes out the amount of money Blackstock is demanding from his soon-to-be ex-wife in return — and it’s a hefty chunk of change. According Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson hints at possible reason behind Brandon Blackstock divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson hints at possible reason behind Brandon Blackstock divorce

Pop star Kelly Clarkson has hinted at a possible reason for her separation from Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:41Published
Kelly Clarkson's kids attending therapy amid divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson's kids attending therapy amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s children are attending therapy amid her divorce from their father Brandon Blackstock, as she says she wants them to be able to cope with the change to their family dynamic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

This Is How Much Brandon Blackstock Is Asking in Spousal Support From Kelly Clarkson

 Brandon Blackstock is asking for a lot of money in spousal support from Kelly Clarkson amid their divorce – TMZ Addison Rae and Bryce Hall just confirmed a big...
Just Jared