Remembering Influencer Alexis Sharkey: 6 Of Her Best Instagram Moments

Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Influencer Alexis Sharkey was found dead on the side of the road in Houston, Texas, over the weekend. The Houston Police found Sharkey on the morning of Saturday, November 28 — 17 miles west of downtown Houston. Her mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, alerted her Facebook friends that her daughter had been missing for more than Read More