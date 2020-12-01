Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Queen’s Ultimatum To Prince Harry—Royal Duties Or Life With Meghan: Choose!

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Duke of Sussex was not allowed to have his cake and eat it, too! In fact, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly put her foot down after Prince Harry attempted to straddle both worlds of royalty and celebrity. Former royal butler Paul Burrell said the Queen told her grandson he couldn’t be only ‘half in’ as Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Prince Harry says his son Archie has 'changed everything'

Prince Harry says his son Archie has 'changed everything' 00:43

 Prince Harry has admitted his son Archie changed "everything" for him and made him vow to do more to save the planet.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton’s Royal Train Tour Looks Prove She is the Queen of Good Coats [Video]

Kate Middleton’s Royal Train Tour Looks Prove She is the Queen of Good Coats

Grace Fraser is shaking.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:58Published
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Lost a Very Furry Member of Her Inner Circle [Video]

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Lost a Very Furry Member of Her Inner Circle

The Queen is said to be "upset" over the tragic loss.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:36Published
Meghan Markle Follows Princess Diana's Footsteps and Sends Messages Through Fashion [Video]

Meghan Markle Follows Princess Diana's Footsteps and Sends Messages Through Fashion

Meghan Markle uses fashion to send a message like Princess Diana did, but instead of developing her style as a royal, she came into the family with previous experience from working with costume..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:12Published