Monolith in the Utah Desert Removed by 4 Men, Not Aliens

TMZ.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Monolith in the Utah Desert Removed by 4 Men, Not AliensThe disappearance of this monolith won't appear in "Unsolved Mysteries" ... 'cause a hawk-eyed photographer solved the case after catching 4 Earth dwellers in the act. You'll recall this monolith appeared in the Utah desert back on November 18 and…
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Mystery Monolith Reappears Next to Prehistoric Fortress in Romania (RealPress)

Mystery Monolith Reappears Next to Prehistoric Fortress in Romania (RealPress) 01:09

 PIATRA NEAMT, Romania — A metal monolith identical to one found and then disappeared in the Utah desert has resurfaced, this time on a Romanian hillside.Helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings first spotted the structure on Nov. 18 in Utah's Red Rock region. The appearance/disappearance of the object was...

Monolith in the Utah Desert Mysteriously Disappears

 It's a mystery shrouded in a mystery ... the monolith has disappeared. The shiny metal, which was adorned a remote area of Utah, is there no more ... according..
TMZ.com

ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Grammys, Monolith

 The Duchess of Sussex reveals she had a miscarriage in July; Beyonce scores multiple Grammy nominations, the Weeknd snubbed; Monolith found in south eastern..
USATODAY.com

Utah Utah State of the United States of America

Monolith discovered in California, similar to metal structure found in Utah

 Another monolith has been spotted – this time in Southern California, and it appears similar to the one discovered in the Utah desert.
USATODAY.com

Animal crossing for Utah wildlife is 'working'

 The overpass aims to help animals cross between two mountains while avoiding highway traffic.
BBC News

Now Romania's mysterious monolith has vanished without a trace

 You wait for ages for an era-defining monolith created by an unseen alien race to appear out of nowhere – then two turn up at once.After the mysterious..
New Zealand Herald

Utah monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'

 New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert —..
New Zealand Herald

