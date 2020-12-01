Monolith in the Utah Desert Removed by 4 Men, Not Aliens
The disappearance of this monolith won't appear in "Unsolved Mysteries" ... 'cause a hawk-eyed photographer solved the case after catching 4 Earth dwellers in the act. You'll recall this monolith appeared in the Utah desert back on November 18 and…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Monolith Stone block made of one single piece; object made of one single rock piece.
Monolith in the Utah Desert Mysteriously DisappearsIt's a mystery shrouded in a mystery ... the monolith has disappeared. The shiny metal, which was adorned a remote area of Utah, is there no more ... according..
TMZ.com
ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Grammys, MonolithThe Duchess of Sussex reveals she had a miscarriage in July; Beyonce scores multiple Grammy nominations, the Weeknd snubbed; Monolith found in south eastern..
USATODAY.com
Utah State of the United States of America
Monolith discovered in California, similar to metal structure found in UtahAnother monolith has been spotted – this time in Southern California, and it appears similar to the one discovered in the Utah desert.
USATODAY.com
Animal crossing for Utah wildlife is 'working'The overpass aims to help animals cross between two mountains while avoiding highway traffic.
BBC News
Now Romania's mysterious monolith has vanished without a traceYou wait for ages for an era-defining monolith created by an unseen alien race to appear out of nowhere – then two turn up at once.After the mysterious..
New Zealand Herald
Utah monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert —..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources