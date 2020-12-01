Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Puppy Attacked by Python in Australia

TMZ.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Pet ownership in Australia is freakin' wild -- snakes and other scary critters will try to eat your dog whole ... like this one almost did. Check out this scary footage of a carpet python latching on to a 9-week-old puppy named Jasper, trying to…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pet Pet Animal kept for companionship rather than utility