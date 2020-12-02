Global  
 

Snoop Launching Pro Boxing League, Massive Fight in the Works

TMZ.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Forget Brad Pitt, there's a new "Fight Club" in town -- and this time, it's Snoop Dogg calling the shots! The rapper has teamed up with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh to launch a brand new pro boxing league called "The Fight Club" ... and we're…
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club'

Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club' 01:12

