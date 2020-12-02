Post Malone Cops Dallas Cowboys Pendant Dripping in Diamonds
Post Malone's easing the pain of a brutal season for his Dallas Cowboys with lots and lots of diamonds -- which won't bring back Dak Prescott, but man do they shine!!! The rapper added to his 'boys bling collection after hitting up Angel City…
